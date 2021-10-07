Neo Price Up 19.3% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $290.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.38 or 0.00085377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

