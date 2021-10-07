Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $9.50. Neonode shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 180,507 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
