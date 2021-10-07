Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.45 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $403.68 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.50 or 0.06680156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00331595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.45 or 0.01133409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00100844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00515333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00346688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00333891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,960,614,004 coins and its circulating supply is 28,119,190,985 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

