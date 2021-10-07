NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Up 16% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and $3.50 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00233362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00104151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012038 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

