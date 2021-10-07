Nestree 24 Hour Volume Hits $759,397.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $759,397.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00053245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00537786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

