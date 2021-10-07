Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

