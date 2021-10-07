Neutrino Dollar 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00074010 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

