Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $539.88 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $539.88 million and $9.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,302.72 or 0.99897756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.08 or 0.06591601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 548,784,992 coins and its circulating supply is 548,784,409 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.