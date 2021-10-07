New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

