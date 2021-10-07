New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of New Jersey Resources worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NJR. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

