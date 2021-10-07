New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.49% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

