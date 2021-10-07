Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.06

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 1418466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

