News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,348,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,081 shares during the period. News comprises approximately 5.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 5.14% of News worth $782,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of News by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

