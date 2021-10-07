Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $131.60 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

