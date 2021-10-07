Newton Achieves Market Cap of $8.47 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $1.84 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00095027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.83 or 1.00319749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.21 or 0.06615863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.