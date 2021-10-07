Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 11.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.53. 1,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

