NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,507. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.