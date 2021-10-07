Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Nexstar Media Group worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,982,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.03. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

