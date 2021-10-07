NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,866.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01109995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00344821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.00329169 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00044250 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

