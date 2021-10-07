NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NextCure stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.49. NextCure has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 703.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

