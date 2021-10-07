NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 215,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,290,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000.

NGCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

