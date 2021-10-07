NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Down 1%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.40. 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,348,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,172,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.