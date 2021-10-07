NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

