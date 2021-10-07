NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $142,306.07 and $190,178.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars.

