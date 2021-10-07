NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) SVP Hsiao D. Lieu Sells 2,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 387,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,869. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. B. Riley boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

