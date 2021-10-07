NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.08.

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth about $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $119,884,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 212,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.42 and a 200 day moving average of $252.58.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

