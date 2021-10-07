Nicolas Breteau Acquires 21,000 Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) insider Nicolas Breteau purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59).

TCAP opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.98) on Thursday. TP ICAP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

TCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

