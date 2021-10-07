Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

