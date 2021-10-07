NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

