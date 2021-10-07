NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.73. 173,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

