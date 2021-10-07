NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.54. 451,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,490,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.