Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.43% of Niu Technologies worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

