NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 36,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,409,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.10.
About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.