NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 36,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,409,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

