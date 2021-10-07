Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $394.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Noir has traded up 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $221,312.87 and $394.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00443715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,461,586 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

