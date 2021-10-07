Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $32.11 or 0.00059425 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $2.65 million and $19,259.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00103890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,374 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

