Nord Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003559 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.90 million and $617,138.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00132272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,758.74 or 0.99792103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.45 or 0.06525720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,900 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

