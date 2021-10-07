Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS NDCVF remained flat at $$30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

