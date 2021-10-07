NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

