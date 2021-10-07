NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

