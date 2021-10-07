Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.71

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $11.99. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 9,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nortech Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.