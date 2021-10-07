Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 117,989 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

