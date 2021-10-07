Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.67

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 88809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

