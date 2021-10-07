Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $377.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

