Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.72

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.72 and last traded at $382.16, with a volume of 2596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

