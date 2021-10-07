NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of NorthWestern worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

