Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.25. 13,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.