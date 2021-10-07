Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 18,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $560,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.38. The company had a trading volume of 246,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,410. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.63 and its 200-day moving average is $393.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

