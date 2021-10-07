Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.83. 127,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.