Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.49. 127,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $253.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

