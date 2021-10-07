Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $152.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $152,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.76. 1,631,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,074,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

