Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $394.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $394,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 203.7% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

